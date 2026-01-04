Former Juventus captain Danilo was a special guest at the Allianz Stadium during Saturday’s contest against Lecce.

The 34-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 from Manchester City, and went on to carry the torch following the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, inheriting the captain’s armband and passing on the club’s values to his younger teammates.

The versatile defender joined Flamengo last January after falling out of favour in Turin, but he went on to enjoy a splendid year in his home country, winning five trophies, including the Copa Libertadores.

Danilo given a hero’s welcome at Allianz Stadium

While the occasion was dampened by the disappointing 1-1 draw, Danilo was given a warm reception befitting his valiant services at Juventus.

Before kickoff, the experienced player received an award presented by the club and his predecessor, Manuel Locatelli, while the Juventus fans chanted his name, with the ultras inviting him to the Curva Sud.

“Good evening, Bianconeri. It’s wonderful to have the chance to see you again after a year that has been emotional for both me Juventus and, full of commitments and moments in which we needed to be resilient,” said an emotional Danilo while addressing the fans in the stands (via IlBianconero).

“I really wanted to come back and say thank you to you all — you were the ones who pushed me forward in every difficult moment, and I truly owe you my gratitude.

“I left a year ago because that’s how life goes; I haven’t worn this shirt for a year now, but no one can take it away from my heart.”

Danilo saluting Juventus fans

Danilo with his children at Allianz Stadium (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Danilo was pushed out of Juventus by the club’s former head coach, Thiago Motta, who relegated him to the bench, and former Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, who could only support the manager’s decision.

The Brazilian international had already lambasted the previous Juventus management following his departure, and he took the opportunity to aim another dig at those responsible for his unceremonious exit.

“To work in football, on and off the pitch, there are levels. I have to thank Chiellini and the directors, who have now taken charge and have greater clarity. Working at Juventus is not for everyone,” he told DAZN (via IlBianconero).

“I was happy to come back here, it means a lot to be here with my people and on a pitch where I lived so many emotions.”

Danilo keen to return to Juventus

Finally, Danilo insisted he wouldn’t think twice if presented with the opportunity to return to Juventus, whether as a player or a director.

“Yes, I’d return in a heartbeat. I still have one year left at Flamengo, which is important. After that, I don’t know if I’ll still have the right mindset to play. A future off the pitch awaits me, but Juventus is my home — I wouldn’t think twice.

“Juventus, for me, is where I truly learned what it means to play football for a shirt — for the fans, for the staff, for every single person. It’s not something you can take for granted; it’s important, and it pushes you when you’re out on the pitch.”