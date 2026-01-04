Former Juventus captain Danilo was a special guest at the Allianz Stadium during Saturday’s contest against Lecce.

The 34-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 from Manchester City, and went on to carry the torch following the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, inheriting the captain’s armband and passing on the club’s values to his younger teammates.

The versatile defender joined Flamengo last January after falling out of favour in Turin, but he went on to enjoy a splendid year in his home country, winning five trophies, including the Copa Libertadores.

Danilo given a hero’s welcome at Allianz Stadium

While the occasion was dampened by the disappointing 1-1 draw, Danilo was given a warm reception befitting his valiant services at Juventus.

Before kickoff, the experienced player received an award presented by the club and his predecessor, Manuel Locatelli, while the Juventus fans chanted his name, with the ultras inviting him to the Curva Sud.