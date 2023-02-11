In a new leak Arrivabene discussed why Juventus created the Next Gen team

Juventus has been praised for creating their Next Gen team, which was formerly their U23 side.

The team plays in Serie C and offers talents from the U19 side a chance to be promoted and remain at the club when they graduate from that level.

In the last two seasons, Max Allegri has increasingly turned to that team to add some talent to his senior group and most of the players have impressed so far.

However, in a newly leaked telephone conversation, it seemed the Bianconeri were forced to create the team.

Former Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, when speaking to then FCO Stefano Cerrato, said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The idea that I have is that it’s a bandwagon that we created… I’ll tell you this out of the blue, we created that because we didn’t know where to put the players anymore.”

Juve FC Says

It is normal for there to be disagreements in organisations and not everyone is expected to be on the same page behind the scenes.

Regardless of what made Juve create this team, the most important thing is that it has been a good part of the organisation and we are grateful for its creation.