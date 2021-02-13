In Arthur’s absence, Juve’s midfield is dependent on Bentancur

Just when the defensive and attacking injury crisis are about to reach a happy ending, Andrea Pirlo finds himself facing troubles in his midfield.

Aaron Ramsey’s recurring physical problems are old news by now, and Arthur has been a subject of another injury blow.

The former Barcelona man will probably miss two weeks of action at the very least due to a post-traumatic bone calcification between the tibia and fibula.

Luckily for Juventus, Rodrigo Bentancur has apparently hit his stride at the right time.

According to Corriere di Torino (via TuttoJuve), the Uruguayan has been “extraordinary” on the pitch in Arthur’s absence.

The report also highlights the young midfielder’s new tendency to ask for the ball while in shooting positions – although he is yet to score a goal this season.

The former Boca Juniors man is also described as “the steering wheel” behind Juve’s play in the last few matches.

On Saturday, Bentancur is set to start yet another match during the current packed February schedule.

Juventus will play Napoli at the newly renamed Stadio Maradona (formerly known as the San Paolo stadium) for the first time, before heading to Portugal for their first leg meeting in the Champions League round of 16 against Porto.

Therefore, the Bianconeri supporters will be hoping that all of their stars remain in a good condition for the upcoming fixtures, and chief among them is Bentancur, as the midfield can’t afford to lose him at such a delicate moment of the season.

The Uruguay international has provided two assists in his 18 league appearances this season.