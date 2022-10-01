In-form Juventus star wants to give Allegri a selection headache

Juventus would have a much-fitter group of players to select their starting XI from when they face Bologna, and that means Max Allegri has a selection headache ahead of him.

The Bianconeri gaffer has complained about missing players in several games this term, but most of his men are fit for the game, and he must select the best team to win it.

One position he would have a dilemma is the goalkeeping spot after the return of the club’s first choice, Wojciech Szczęsny, to full fitness.

The Pole has only played two competitive games this season as he struggled with different injuries.

In his absence, Mattia Perin has deputised well, and he is one reason Juve has not dropped more points.

Il Bianconero claims Perin knows he did well when Szczęsny was injured, and he does not want to go back to being a second choice.

He would fight to prove he should remain in goal even after the return of the Bianconeri number one.

Having two players who are doing well in the same position is a pleasant problem to have.

Allegri is experienced enough to deal with this, and we expect anyone he picks to show they deserve the shirt by performing well.