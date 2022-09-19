In numbers: Juve’s start is even worse than last season

During the first few rounds of the campaign, Juventus were alternating between wins and draws. While the fans weren’t too pleased with the outcome nor with the displays, observers were quick to point out that it remains significantly better than last season’s start.

Well, not anymore.

Last term, the Bianconeri had only collected two points from the first four rounds. However, they then managed to win the following four. On the contrary, things are swiftly degenerating with every passing week this season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport compares Juve’s numbers from last season to the ones registered this time around.

After seven Serie A matchdays, Max Allegri’s men had collected 11 points last season. This campaign, the figure dropped to 10.

On a more worrying note, the Bianconeri had came away with all six points from their first two Champions League encounters last season, whereas the team has thus far failed to collect a single point in Europe thus far.

The source also reflects on how Juventus raised their level once the Champions League kicked off last season, while the continental tournament had an opposite effect this time around.

Our current domestic numbers represent the worst start of the season since the famous 2015/16 campaign when the team had only collected 8 points at this stage of the campaign.

Famously, Max Allegri’s men turned the table upside down by winning 25 matches from 26 to secure their 5th Scudetto triumph in a row.

Unfortunately, such scenario is highly unlikely with the current bunch.