“In victory and even in defeat” Cuadrado reacts to Juventus loss against Roma

Juan Cuadrado has reacted to Juventus’ 1-0 loss to AS Roma last night after the Bianconeri missed another chance to close in on the top four.

It was a close game and the Bianconeri hit the post several times while trying to find a goal. Roma rode their luck before a superb strike from Gianluca Mancini earned them all the points.

Cuadrado was one of the Bianconeri players on the pitch and says now is the time to look forward to the next challenge.

He posted some pictures on Instagram and captioned it:

“In victory and even in defeat, you are always ABBA.

“From now on turn the page and think about Thursday”

Juve FC Says

The loss to Roma is painful and almost certainly ends our quest to end this season inside the top four.

We had momentum while heading into that game and our players did their best to earn the victory, but it just did not come.

There would be more matches to play, but now our hopes of making the top four is dependent on the 15-point deduction being reversed or reduced.

Hopefully, when the boys step on the pitch for the next game, they will go for the win and get it.