In which position will Juventus finish their campaign? The possible outcomes

Following yesterday’s defeat to Milan, Juventus have been mathematically ruled out from the Champions League race with a Top-Four finish becoming impossible.

The Bianconeri have thus far collected 69 points in 37 rounds, which should have been enough to place them third in the table. However, a 10-point deduction saw them drop to seventh place.

As things stand in the Serie A table, Juventus sit 7th on 59 points, just a single point behind Roma in 6th place and two behind Atalanta.

The Old Lady will travel to Udine for the last fixture of the season, and any result barring a win would keep them in 7th place, which would send the club to Europe’s third-tier competition, the Conference League.

On the other hand, a 5th or 6th finish would secure a Europa League spot. While the fifth qualifies directly to the group stage, the sixth must go through qualifiers.

But in order to improve their league position, the Bianconeri must beat Udinese and hope that either Roma or Atalanta (or ideally both) drop points in the final round. The Giallorossi and the Orobici will host Spezia and Monza respectively.

It’s worth mentioning that Juventus have a superior head-to-record against Atalanta, so even if La Dea picks up a point against Monza, a Juventus victory would see them overtake the Bergamese.

However, the final standings will remain uncertain until the conclusion of the Prisma trial which could see Juventus slapped with another point deduction.