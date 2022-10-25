In which scenarios would Juventus qualify to the UCL knockout stage?

After earning a solitary victory in their four European outings, Juventus now find themselves in a deep hole, and are on the cusp of bidding the Champions League farewell.

While Benfica and PSG are the joint group leaders with 8 points, the Bianconeri are embarrassingly on par with Maccabi Haifa at 3 points.

This evening, Max Allegri’s men will take on the Portuguese giants in Lisbon as they try to maintain their extremely slim hopes alive.

So what must the Old Lady do in order to reach the knockout stages and avoid an unwanted spot in the Europa League (or worse)?

Well, the Italians must win their remaining two fixtures as a start. Anything less than victories against Benfica this evening and PSG next week will automatically end their hopes.

If they collect six points from their next two outings, Juventus will take their tally up to 9 points. But will it be enough?

Unlikely…

Allegri’s side will need a favor from Maccabi. They will have to rely on the Israelis to derail either PSG this evening, or Benfica next week.

If either the French or the Portuguese lose to Maccabi, then their tally would freeze at 8 points, opening the door for Juventus climb for a qualifying spot.

But if one of the two draws against Haifa, then his final tally would be 9 points (the same as Juve’s projected tally).

In this case, we would resort to direct clashes and then goal difference to decide who gets the advantage.

Here are the applied parameters as reported by JuventusNews24.