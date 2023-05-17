Injured Bonucci flies with Juventus to Sevilla

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci will be in Sevilla with the rest of the club’s players when they face the Spanish side, even though he is injured.

Ideally, an injured player is left behind in Turin since he has no part to play in the match, but Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Euro 2020 winner is in the Juve travelling party.

The club has taken Bonucci to Spain because he is an important member of the dressing room and will help motivate his teammates.

Beating Sevilla would be challenging and the boys deserve all the support they can get to ensure they can achieve the maximum results in that fixture.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci will be an amazing supporting system for the players before and during the match.

The defender was a part of the Juve team that reached the Champions League final in 2015 and 2017, so he is in a good position to motivate the players so they do not miss this chance to win a European crown.

We do not expect an easy game from Sevilla, but if our men play their best, we should be crowned champions at the end of this season.

Firstly, we must conquer Sevilla on Thursday and expect a hostile atmosphere from the home supporters.