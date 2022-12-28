Injured Cuadrado annoys Juventus fans with snow video

Juventus fans want Juan Cuadrado to return to the club after he posted a video of himself enjoying his time off in the snow.

The winger is injured and will likely not be fit for the Bianconeri’s first game of the restart next week and the club has given him more time to recover and begin again when fully fit.

A report on Football Italia reveals he posted a video online showing himself enjoying the snow. Some Juve fans were unhappy with the post and most urged him to return to the club to continue his recovery.

Juve FC Says

Some Juve fans are not happy to see their players have fun in the middle of an important season, which is the reason they want Cuadrado to come back.

However, the Colombian has done nothing wrong and if the club gave him permission to stay away, he should be allowed to enjoy his time off wherever he wants as long as it does not involve him injuring himself.

If he returns to training, he will not be useful to us, so there is no need to force him to come back because he made a video and posted it online.