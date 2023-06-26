Last season, Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli both ended their season on the sidelines. The Frenchman sustained another setback in his first start of the season against Cremonese.

For his part, the young Italian suffered a collarbone injury in Spain during the second leg of the Europa League semi-final following a challenge from Sevilla defender Nemanja Gudelj.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Fagioli will join Pogba at Continassa for an early pre-season.

While Juventus players should report to training on July 10 to kick off the preparations for the next campaign, the two injured midfielders will begin their pre-season as early as July 2.

As the source explains, the two players are adamant about regaining their optimal physical condition as soon as possible, even if it means sacrificing a part of their summer vacation.

Juve FC say

This will be an important sign from the two players who will be eager to play an important part from the get-go.

In Fagioli’s case, his rehabilitation project shouldn’t be too gruel. Once his collarbone recovers, the young man should be able to train normally.

However, the situation could be more complex for Pogba. As we all know, Pogba is coming off a nightmarish campaign that saw him spending more time on the treatment table than any other Juventus player.

So let’s hope that the 30-year-old finds a way to overcome his increasingly-worrying physical issues.