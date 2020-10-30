Injured Juventus star looking to return to action this weekend

Matthijs de Ligt has been injured and out of action since the end of last season.

The Dutchman had struggled to impress in his first campaign in Turin after his big-money move from Ajax.

He was one of the most sought-after players in that transfer window and Juventus had to beat the likes of Barcelona to sign him. His first season at the club, under Maurizio Sarri wasn’t as good as he would have wanted.

When he got injured, it seemed as though things are just going from bad to worse.

This campaign presents him with another chance to show the world that he is worth the hype that surrounded his move from Ajax.

He has now recovered from the shoulder injury that he suffered, which required surgery.

Calciomercato is reporting that the defender is back training with his teammates and he is raring to go.

It claims that he is looking forward to being part of the team that Andrea Pirlo will name for the game against Spezia this weekend.

De Ligt might have made a name for himself at Ajax, but in Turin, he is still an unknown quantity and he will be expected to fight for his place now before he will earn a recall to the starting XI.