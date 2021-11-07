Injured Juventus stars will report for national duty but they might miss the first match

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci missed Juventus’ match against Fiorentina yesterday because of minor injury problems, but they have been invited by Roberto Mancini for Italy’s next matches.

The Azzurri will face Switzerland in a World Cup qualifying match this Friday and Football Italia says both defenders are in a race against time to be fit for the match.

The report claims they will report for international duty this week and the medical staff at the national team camp will check them and see if they are ready for the match.

Juve FC Say

Chiellini and Bonucci are important members of the Juventus team and keeping them fit for as many games as possible is important.

Juve knows they are essential to their national team also, but the club would hope they don’t aggravate the injuries in this international window.

The Bianconeri face a very tough run of games after this international break as they will come up against the likes of Lazio, Chelsea and Atalanta in their next three matches.

Daniele Rugani and Matthijs de Ligt did well against Fiorentina, but they might struggle against Juve’s next few opponents.

If both players return from the international break in top shape, the confidence in the Juventus dressing room would be high ahead of their next set of fixtures.