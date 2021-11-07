Bonucci
Club News

Injured Juventus stars will report for national duty but they might miss the first match

November 7, 2021 - 9:00 pm

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci missed Juventus’ match against Fiorentina yesterday because of minor injury problems, but they have been invited by Roberto Mancini for Italy’s next matches.

The Azzurri will face Switzerland in a World Cup qualifying match this Friday and Football Italia says both defenders are in a race against time to be fit for the match.

The report claims they will report for international duty this week and the medical staff at the national team camp will check them and see if they are ready for the match.

Juve FC Say

Chiellini and Bonucci are important members of the Juventus team and keeping them fit for as many games as possible is important.

Juve knows they are essential to their national team also, but the club would hope they don’t aggravate the injuries in this international window.

The Bianconeri face a very tough run of games after this international break as they will come up against the likes of Lazio, Chelsea and Atalanta in their next three matches.

Daniele Rugani and Matthijs de Ligt did well against Fiorentina, but they might struggle against Juve’s next few opponents.

If both players return from the international break in top shape, the confidence in the Juventus dressing room would be high ahead of their next set of fixtures.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

rabiot

Italian papers slam one Juventus player for his performance against Fiorentina

November 7, 2021
Vlahovic

Juventus’ boost as club prepares for the imminent departure of target

November 7, 2021
Insigne

Top Euro 2020 winner could be available on a free transfer. Should Juve make their move for him?

November 7, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.