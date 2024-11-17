Juventus might be forced to cope without the services of Nicolas Gonzalez for their two upcoming showdowns against Milan and Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old was one of the most prominent names to join the club in the summer, completing a loan move with an obligation to buy from rivals Fiorentina.

Nevertheless, the Argentine’s early momentum in Turin was interrupted by a muscular injury suffered on October 2nd during the Champions League contest against RB Leipzig. The initial diagnosis suggested that the player should recover in a few weeks. However, 45 days have passed already, and Gonzalez has yet to rejoin his teammates in training.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Thiago Motta may have to do without the winger for the first two clashes after the international break.

This would be a significant blow given the size of the two upcoming opponents. The Bianconeri will lock horns with Milan at San Siro next Saturday in one of the most anticipated contests of the Serie A calendar. Afterwards, they will travel to Birmingham for an important Champions League fixture against Aston Villa.

As the source explains, the Juventus medical staff will continue to monitor the winger’s condition on a daily basis. And as long as he continues to be troubled by pain in his right thigh, he will remain on the treatment table.

In the meantime, Juventus will have to further rely on Francisco Conciecao in the right-wing role. The Portuguese has been one of the best performers among Thiago Motta’s ranks since the start of the season. Moreover, the versatile Timothy Weah is proving to be a reliable option as well, proving himself to be a consistent goal threat.

Nevertheless, Juventus will be keen to recover the services of Gonzalez who is the most experienced winger among their ranks.