While the summer of 2021 was mostly disappointing for Juventus, Kaio Jorge was one of the few arrivals that pleased the club’s supporters.

The Bianconeri emerged victorious in the battle to sign the Brazilian wonderkid. Nonetheless, he found little space in Max Allegri’s court on his inaugural Italian campaign.

Unfortunately for the former Santos player, his season reached an abrupt end when he suffered an ACL injury during an outing with Juventus U-23 in February.

The young striker has been out of action ever since, and his physical condition prevented him from sealing a switch in the summer.

However, he could finally make his return to the pitch in the next months, prompting a temporary transfer come January.

According to ilBianconero, Cagliari remain interested in 20-year-old’s services, and will attempt to sign him on loan once the winter transfer session starts.

The Sardinian club suffered a dramatic last-day relegation at the end of last term, but are hoping for a swift return to Serie A.

Juve FC say

Naturally, Kaio will find little playing time at Juventus once he returns to action in the middle of the campaign, with several players ahead of him in the pecking order. Therefore, a temporary exit would do him good.

However, the Bianconeri must be assured of his full recovery before allowing him to leave the pits, as another club might treat his condition in a less cautious approach.