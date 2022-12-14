Injured Paul Pogba set to miss more matches for Juventus

While Juventus players were training in front of the supporters in an open training session, Paul Pogba walking on the Continassa training pitch while watching his teammates was a sad sight which surely didn’t go unnoticed.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he has been unable to feature for the Bianconeri in an official match since making his long-awaited return last summer.

The Frenchman sustained a meniscus injury shortly afterwards and has been on a chaotic recovery course ever since.

After missing out on the World Cup, Juventus fans were hoping to see their star midfielder recovering ahead of the restart, but the hopes of such prospect have apparently evaporated.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Pogba needs at least another month before making a full recovery.

Afterwards, he would naturally require additional time to regain his footing, which means that he could miss the first five or six encounters after January’s restart.

The source adds that with Pogba’s sorrows in mind, Juventus have no other option but heavily relying on the services of Adrien Rabiot.

The 27-year-old has been on a fine form for both club and country. But while the management was considering a sale in order to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season, Pogba’s injury offers an additional reason for Juventus to maintain Rabiot until June.