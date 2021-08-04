Injured Rabiot set to miss Juventus’ Serie A opener

Adrien Rabiot has picked up a muscle injury in training and he is now likely to miss the first league game of the season against Udinese.

The Frenchman has just returned to pre-season training after representing France at Euro 2020.

The midfielder, who faced an uncertain future at the club at the end of last season, looked to be working his way into the plans of Massimiliano Allegri.

But this injury will now become a setback for him as he will likely now miss Juve’s first league game of the season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims he will be out for around 3 weeks and Juventus opens their league campaign away at Udinese on the 22nd of August.

The report says he would undergo a test in the next 10 days and if the extent of the injury is confirmed, he would spend almost a month out with injury.

The competition for a place in Juventus’ midfield is very tough this season and all the players in that position wouldn’t want to miss matches.

If Juve adds Manuel Locatelli to their squad, some regulars from previous campaigns may struggle to get into the team in the upcoming season.