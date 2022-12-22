Kaio Jorge has been injured since February, just when he was close to earning a regular spot in the Juventus first team.

The injury was a huge blow, and he has now missed nearly a year worth of action, but the Brazilian is keen to get fit so that he can return to the pitch in black and white.

A report on Football Italia reveals he was in high spirits at the Juve Christmas dinner as he nears a return to action for the club.

The striker is one of the finest young players at the club and will be encouraged to fight for a spot on the team after watching the likes of Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior get their chance.

Juve FC Says

Jorge is unfortunate with this injury because he was very close to becoming a regular at the club before he was struck down.

However, as he nears a return, he just needs to work harder and get in shape sooner than expected, and he will get his chance.

Juve has so many attacking talents on their hands now, and the club should allow him to leave on loan next month if he does not play.