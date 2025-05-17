Juventus face a critical fixture this weekend as they take on Udinese in Serie A, with significant pressure mounting due to an emergency in midfield. The Bianconeri must secure victory if they are to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top four this season. With only two games remaining, any slip-up could prove decisive in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Injuries and Suspensions Complicate Juventus Line-up

The upcoming clash arrives at a time when Juventus are battling a series of absences. Several players are either suspended or doubtful for the fixture, limiting the club’s options and forcing a tactical reshuffle. Khephren Thuram and Nicolo Savona are suspended, while Lloyd Kelly, Teun Koopmeiners and Federico Gatti are currently uncertain to feature due to fitness concerns.

These setbacks could not come at a worse time. Juventus cannot afford to drop points, as doing so would almost certainly allow one of their rivals to leapfrog them in the standings. The pressure is now on the squad to deliver under difficult circumstances, and individuals will be required to demonstrate both skill and adaptability to ensure the team achieves its objective.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tactical Adjustments and Tudor’s Role

In light of the absences, manager Igor Tudor is expected to make notable adjustments. According to Il Bianconero, Juventus plan to deploy Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz in central midfield, with Manuel Locatelli likely to be moved into the defensive line to compensate for the shortage at the back. Such versatility from key players will be crucial as the team attempts to overcome this challenging moment.

This period represents a significant test for Tudor, who must demonstrate his tactical flexibility and leadership. The current situation offers him the opportunity to prove his credentials and justify continued faith in his managerial approach. As Juventus aim to secure their place in the top four, both players and coaching staff must rise to the occasion.