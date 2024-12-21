Juventus’ season has not been as positive as their fans would have hoped, even though there has been some progress.

A successful Juve campaign is typically defined by their position at the top of the league standings and strong performances across all competitions.

The men in black and white have delivered fine performances in certain matches, particularly in the league and domestic tournaments. However, overall, they have not been as good as most people expected, which has opened the door to criticism. Nonetheless, Juve has a valid excuse.

Since the start of this season, they appear to be the unluckiest team in the league when it comes to injuries, and this has often been cited as a reason for their lack of consistency.

Juve boasts some of the best players in Europe within their squad, but few teams would excel after losing Gleison Bremer.

Additionally, they have been without key players like Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Andrea Cambiaso, and Dusan Vlahovic for weeks at a time.

Their injury woes seem relentless, impacting not only their performances on the pitch but also placing a significant financial strain on the club. Whether measured as a yearly salary to hourly rate, Juventus remains responsible for paying wages even when injured players are unavailable.

However, are injuries the sole reason for the team’s underperformance?

What other problems are holding Juventus back?

Injuries are an inevitable part of football, and it is almost laughable when teams attribute their poor performances solely to the loss of players through injury.

Juventus had ample time to plan for the season, including the opportunity to strengthen their squad. Despite this, they still possess a strong enough team to perform better than they have so far.

Tactical incompatibility

Not every Juventus player has found their rhythm under the new manager, including some of the players he signed after arriving at the club.

For example, Teun Koopmeiners has appeared tactically incompatible with the system already in place in Turin, and the same can be said for Douglas Luiz and several others.

This is an issue that can be resolved, but it will take time. The Bianconeri must be patient and willing to give the manager the opportunity to implement his ideas fully.

Too much tinkering

It is almost understandable for a new manager to tinker with his lineup as he works to identify his best team and the most effective system, but this approach comes at a cost.

Thiago Motta tends to select his team based on training performances in the days leading up to matches. However, not having a consistent starting lineup is a recipe for inconsistency on the pitch.

The best managers typically rely on a largely fixed team, which allows players to build chemistry and understanding during games.

Motta must scale back his experimentation and focus on establishing a stable lineup while using substitutions to gradually integrate other players into the team.