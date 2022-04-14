Injuries continue to pile up for Juventus: Young midfielder doubtful for Bologna encounter

When Juventus host Bologna on Saturday, Max Allegri will have to do with a heavily depleted midfield department.

With Manuel Locatelli, Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie all out with injuries, Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot are the last two available midfielders from the senior squad.

Throughout the campaign, the tactician has been calling up the young Fabio Miretti to bolster the number of midfielders in his matchday squad.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the 18-year-old could join the list of absentees after missing out on Wednesday’s training session with a minor physical problem.

Therefore, the teenager’s condition will be monitored in the next couple of the days as we wait to see if he’ll be able to join Allegri’s squad this weekend.

Juve FC say

Naturally, this is another blow for the Bianconeri. However, it’s not exactly a major one. After all, Allegri has never truly relied on his services (except for extremely short cameos) even during the major injury crisis between February and March.

Therefore, the manager was always going to reshuffle his starting lineup while using his senior squad members rather than thrust a young and inexperienced talent.

Nevertheless, we hope that Miretti shakes off the knock and rejoins the squad, even if his introduction would remain unlikely.