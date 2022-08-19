Filip Kostic is set to take centre stage at Juventus in the opening weeks of the season, even though he just joined the Bianconeri.

The Serbian has only just joined them and he earned some minutes in their game against Sassuolo.

Ideally, a new signing is supposed to be eased into life at his new home, but Juve will hand Kostic more responsibilities.

A report on Football Italia claims the winger will start Juventus’ next game against Sampdoria because of Angel di Maria’s injury.

Di Maria joins Paul Pogba on the sidelines, where Federico Chiesa already is.

This means Max Allegri has only a few options to choose from for his offence and he would now look to give Kostic an opportunity to become a Juve hero early in his career.

Juve FC Says

The persistent injury problems we have had this summer mean we have to make do with the fit players we have per time.

Kostic joins us as a very experienced player and his season had already started at Eintracht Frankfurt before he made the transfer to Turin.

He knows he is at a top club and must be ready for his opportunity immediately. It would be interesting to see if he would take his chance and stay in the team.