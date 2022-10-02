Injuries have ruined Milan’s plans for Juventus match

Juventus could face a weakened AC Milan side when both clubs meet in Serie A next weekend.

The two sides are among the top clubs in the league, and they are challenging for the league title this term.

Milan won the last one, and they want to defend it, but injuries could ruin their term.

Their game against Juve would be a key morale booster if they win, but they will struggle to field a strong team, according to a report on Football Italia.

It claims Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer and Alexis Saelemaekers were injured in their 3-1 win against Empoli this weekend.

It means the trio have joined Mike Maignan, Junior Messias,Theo Hernandez, Divock Origi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi on the sidelines.

Juve FC Says

Beating Milan is never an easy fit, and we would be boosted if these key players do not play.

However, we must prepare like we are facing a strong Milan side because the players they field will want to win the game.

We cannot get carried away. They might recover some of these players and not reveal to the public before the game.

Beating Milan will send a message to other title rivals that we are coming for the trophy.