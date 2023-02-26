Injuries piling up for Torino ahead of Juventus match

Torino is having different injury problems as they prepare for their match against Juventus on Tuesday evening.

Il Toro will be keen to get a result when they face the Bianconeri in what could be the most important derby of the new year.

Just a point separates both clubs, but Juve could go four points clear of their city rivals if they win the game and that could be the case.

A report on Football Italia reveals Nikola Vlasic would miss the game after failing to recover from an injury on time for the fixture.

He joins the likes of Pietro Pellegri, Ronaldo Vieira, Valentino Lazaro and David Zima, who are already long-term absentees.

Juve FC Says

Every one of our fixtures from now until the end of the season is a must-win, so we want to win the Derby della Mole. As the injuries pile up for our opponents, it is good news for us and means we can now be confident of securing victory.

However, that does not mean we should be complacent because Torino now has nothing to lose, which could motivate them to get the result they need from the fixture.

But we can be confident about victory if our players are as good as they were in the game against Nantes.