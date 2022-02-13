Injuries to both sides could see Juventus and Atalanta play differently today

Juventus faces Atalanta in a Serie A game that will determine who spends the next few weeks in the last Champions League spot.

The Bianconeri have regained some momentum and toppled Atalanta recently.

La Dea still has a game in hand and trails the Bianconeri by two points ahead of this one.

Matches between both sides are usually close because Gian Piero Gasperini has made Atalanta one of the strongest clubs in Serie A.

The Bianconeri, however, remains the top side in the country and will look to finish beyond the fourth position.

Earning a win from this game would take Max Allegri’s men clear of their rivals in the top-four race.

However, Football Italia reports both clubs are dealing with injury problems and the managers could change their approaches to the game.

It says Juve will be without Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi, who are both injured.

Furthermore, Allegri does not intend to play the all-out attacking formation he used in the game against Verona.

Atalanta would be without goalkeeper Juan Musso, who is suspended as well as, Jose Luis Palomino, Duvan Zapata and Aleksei Miranchuk who are injured.

Juve FC Says

Atalanta and Juve have served up some of the finest games in Serie A in recent seasons.

However, with both clubs keen to avoid losing the fixture, they could all be less adventurous in it.

Allegri could decide to go long and defensive while allowing La Dea to keep possession of the ball.

Regardless of the formation used, we just need to beat them and create a five-point gap between us.