Weston McKennie is the latest injury concern for Juventus who are preparing for the showdown against Inter perhaps in less than ideal conditions.

Max Allegri is already uncertain about the availability of key duo Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa. The duo missed the club’s last two fixtures against Lecce and Empoli and face a race against time to regain their fitness for the major Derby d’Italia clash.

Moreover, Moise Kean is already in Spain to finalize his transfer to Atletico Madrid while Arkadiusz Milik will be serving a ban after getting himself sent off on Saturday.

According to JuventusNews24, McKennie’s condition is sparking another scare for the club. The American sustained a knack against Empoli courtesy of Liberato Cacace.

The midfielder was visibly struggling for several minutes, walking awkwardly on the pitch. While he managed to tolerate the pain to remain on the pitch for the remainder of the match, his condition remains a cause of concern.

As the source tells it, Allegri and his coaching staff will be eager to assess McKennie’s condition when training resumes tomorrow.

The Bianconeri can ill afford to lose another midfielder to injury given the current shortage in the middle of the park. Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba are both serving lengthy suspensions, while Rabiot’s condition remains uncertain as mentioned above.

Moreover, McKennie has cemented himself as a key figure in Allegri’s tactical system, producing consistent and influential displays since the start of the season.

Juventus fans will be hoping for the emergence of positive news from Continassa in the coming days regarding the club’s various injury concerns.