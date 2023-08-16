Both Arsenal and Juventus have expressed interest in acquiring Ivan Fresneda in recent months, along with several other clubs.

The Spanish player showcased an impressive performance with Real Valladolid in the previous season, making his departure from the club seem likely in the near future.

Juventus is currently seeking an additional right-back, and Fresneda is still on their list of potential options to compete with Timothy Weah at the Allianz Stadium.

Nevertheless, Juventus now faces strong competition from Arsenal for Fresneda’s signature. A report from Tuttojuve reveals that Arsenal intends to intensify their pursuit of the player, especially since Jurrien Timber has sustained an injury.

Arsenal’s newly acquired summer signing suffered an injury during his debut competitive match for the club over the weekend. Consequently, Arsenal is now in need of a replacement, and Fresneda is believed to be the player they consider suitable for filling that role effectively.

Juve FC Says