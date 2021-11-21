Dybala
Injury-prone Juventus man is likely to miss the Chelsea match

November 21, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Juventus could be without Paulo Dybala for their Champions League game against Chelsea this midweek, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The attacker missed the game against Lazio yesterday following an injury while on international duty.

He is now set to miss another match for the Bianconeri, with the report suggesting he could be fit to face Atalanta at the weekend.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is a key man for Max Allegri in this campaign following the summer sale of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, his fitness has let him down more often than not.

The attacker’s quality makes it understandable that Juve needs to be more patient with him. Would that cost them?

This Bianconeri team is lacking goals and needs a new attacker that can stay fit and consistently score as many goals as the club needs to win titles.

Dybala is close to signing a new contract at the club, but his long-term fitness should be a concern.

Juve would still need to add someone like Dusan Vlahovic to this squad to guarantee goals.

The Serbian could join as a replacement for the misfiring Alvaro Morata, who shouldn’t be brought back next season.

With Vlahovic in the squad, less attention would be paid to Dybala. Perhaps he would perform much better.

