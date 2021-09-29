Injury prone Juventus star gets international call up despite hardly playing

Aaron Ramsey has been named in the Wales squad for the next international matches despite his injury problems at Juventus, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The former Arsenal midfielder is almost always a touch-and-go player with his fitness.

However, he remains a key player for his country and they have decided to invite him for their matches against the Czech Republic and Estonia.

Ramsey has been struggling to play regularly for Juventus and he is even injured at the moment and expected to miss Juve’s match against Chelsea.

His involvement in the next international matches should be a cause for concern for the Bianconeri.

This is because Max Allegri seems to like him and has been playing him when he is fit.

If he suffers another long-term injury because of his participation in the next international matches for his country, the midfielder could do his chances of remaining at Juve beyond this season major harm.

It would also affect the transfer fee that the Bianconeri could receive if they want to offload him.

It would be interesting to see if he will pull out of the matches because of his recent injury setback or take a gamble on his fitness and join his international teammates.