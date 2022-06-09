Juventus will welcome some of their finest youngsters back from loan in this transfer window, and the future of most of them has to be decided again.

Because the club struggled last season and needs to get back to the top of Italian football in 2022/2023, it would be hard to give chances to youngsters.

A new report has now revealed that at least one of them will be sent out on loan again.

Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri has decided that they will have to find another temporary home for Nicolo Rovella.

The midfielder spent the last campaign at Genoa, but injury disrupted his time there, and he missed more than five months combined on the sideline.

The club believes he needs to join another team where he would play regularly again.

Juve FC Says

Youngsters need regular playing time to become better, and Rovella will benefit from another campaign of regular football out on loan.

At Juve, he would likely become just a bench warmer, which will be bad for his development.

The midfielder should not struggle to find a suitor, but Juve has to be more focused on sending him to a club where he would play regularly, even if it is in Serie B.