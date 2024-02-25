Juventus’ much-awaited game against Frosinone started with the Bianconeri taking the lead before some fans were even settled in their seats, as Dusan Vlahovic scored the opener after just three minutes. However, Frosinone was not going to make life easy for the Bianconeri and equalised eleven minutes later, stunning the Allianz Stadium.

Frosinone was inspired by that equaliser and scored the next goal to take the lead against a Juve side that lacked confidence. To make matters worse for the Old Lady, Adrien Rabiot pulled up after the goal and had to be replaced by Carlos Alcaraz. The Argentine made an almost instant impact as he was involved in the next goal, with Vlahovic scoring again to pull Juve level at 2-2.

Nothing could separate both clubs at halftime despite Juve’s best efforts to score another goal. The Bianconeri started the second half strongly, as expected, but Frosinone was determined to stay in the game and defended well while creating some chances for themselves. Juve subbed on Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah after the hour mark as they continued to chase the winner but could not break down their visitors.

Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, Federico Gatti, and Andrea Cambiaso had chances, but they all put the ball wide as Juve searched for the winner. Matias Soule also missed a good chance to score for Frosinone with a poor header, and Juve could have sealed the win if Vlahovic’s shot hadn’t been rising as he was teed up by substitute Arkadiusz Milik in the 90th minute.

Juve kept asking questions, and the Bianconeri finally scored with the last kick of the game, thanks to a poacher’s goal from Daniele Rugani. The Bianconeri have returned to form, thanks to an unlikely hero, and Inter Milan can feel the pressure again.