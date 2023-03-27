Injury update – Chiesa visits a specialist over his knee

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa has travelled to Austria to see a specialist over his knee.

The attacker was sidelined for much of last year because of a serious injury, and Professor Fink operated on him then.

He has had some setbacks as he recovers and begins to increase his workload at Juve.

One of those setbacks forced him to miss Italy’s matches in this window and Juve is eager to know if he will be involved in their next game.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the attacker has travelled to Austria for consultation.

As confirmed by his last test, he does not have a serious problem to be worried about, but he is in Austria for checks by the man who worked on his knee.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a key player for us, and we must take good care of him if we want the attacker to contribute as much as we want.

There is no need to rush him back to regular action, considering the kind of injury he suffered last year.

Other players must step up and deliver the goals and assists we need to end this season well when he is not playing.