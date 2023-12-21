Juventus has received a fitness boost ahead of their upcoming match against Frosinone, as two players have returned to training.

Despite facing challenges with injuries this season, the Bianconeri have performed remarkably well. The absence of key players due to injuries has been a recurring issue for them in recent months, and the last match saw them missing Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot, a crucial player for Juventus this season, was sidelined due to injury, but according to Football Italia, he has returned to training today, providing a significant boost for the team.

Additionally, Mattia de Sciglio has also made a return to training after an extended period on the sidelines. While it remains unclear when De Sciglio will be back in action, the return of both players is a positive development for Juventus. Rabiot is expected to start the match against Frosinone, offering further strength to the team.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is a very important player; we missed him in our last fixture.

Now that he is back, we expect him to be in the starting lineup for the game against Frosinone this weekend.