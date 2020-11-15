Injury worries stacking up for Juventus ahead of Serie A return

Juventus haven’t enjoyed the easiest campaign when it comes to injuries, and the squad will be stretched once more when we return to action next weekend.

We will travel to Cagliari on Saturday shortly after our players return from the international break, and while we are aware that more players could return unavailable, we already have to worry about our defence.

Giorgio Chiellini is expected to miss a minimum of a month’s action with a thigh injury, having been a late absentee for the Lazio clash last weekend.

#Juventus: #Chiesa non preoccupa, #AlexSandro e #DeLigt saranno disponibili per il Cagliari. #Ramsey si prova a recuperarlo per il match contro il Ferencvaros. Per #Chiellini la sensazione è che lo stop sia almeno di un mesetto ⚪️⚫️ 👉 https://t.co/Bnu0FY5P21

📱@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) November 12, 2020

We are now hearing that Leo Bonucci is also a doubt for the trip to Cagliari next week, having initially travelled with the Italy squad for international duty, but his participation has not been possible.

The defender has admitted to RAI Sport (via FootballItalia) playing through the pain in recent weeks, with our squad options having been decimated with De Ligt and Chiellini having both missed out on a number of matches thus far.

On the other hand, de Ligt is finally expected to be able to return to action for his first start since the arrival of Pirlo as boss. The Dutchman will also be joined by Alex Sandro in becoming available next week, although how match-fit they will be remains unknown.

Merih Demiral is our only defender currently in condition to play, while it could be possible for Weston McKennie or Sandro to fill into the back three alongside Danilo and Merih, should both Bonucci and de Ligt fail to prove themselves as able to start.

Things could well take a horrific turn should we lose Demiral also, and with two games for his country against Russia and Hungary in the coming days, nothing is guaranteed at present.

Will Pirlo already be considering adding another centre-back to the squad come January?

Patrick