“Inside the locker room there are important players” Juventus backed to bounce back

Juventus suffered a setback on their comeback trail in the race for the Serie A title this season when Napoli beat them 1-0.

The Bianconeri has been in fine form in recent weeks, and that game offered them the chance to keep up with the two Milan sides at the top of the league table.

Although Milan lost their game, Juve is now adrift of the top of the league table by 8 points, albeit with a game in hand.

They weren’t on their best form in the loss to the Partenopei and that loss will have damaged their morale after a good few weeks.

Former Napoli man, Francesco Baldini, however, believes that they have what it takes to get back to form.

He admits that the Italian champions have let themselves down with their performance in the game, although he insisted that they should have gotten something from it.

Baldini was asked by Tuttojuve: How much does a defeat like this burn in the Juventus environment?

He responded: “It burns a lot, but Juve have always had the great ability to get up immediately from disappointments. Before giving this team up for dead, I would always think about it more than once.

“In my opinion, they didn’t play a great match, yet they deserved at least the same and even a little bit more. Inside the locker room there are important players capable of playing the position, so I am confident. ”

Juventus will face Crotone next in the league, they should return to winning ways in that match.