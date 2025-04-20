Michele Fratini reveals why he believes Gian Piero Gasperini is the ultimate favourite to take over Juventus in the summer.

The 67-year-old started his playing career with the Bianconeri, and his first coaching experience was also in Turin, working in the Juventus youth sector between 1994 and 2003.

The Italian manager has now cemented himself as one of the best Italian coaches in his generation. He has been achieving sensational results at Atalanta since his arrival in 2016, elevating the club from a mere provincial side to a Champions League regular. He also guided the Orobici towards a historic Europa League triumph last season.

Nevertheless, Gaperini’s time in Bergamo has seemingly reached its final chapter, with the manager admitting he’s likely to depart at the end of the season.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Therefore, Fratini (who is widely considered the best talent scout in Italy) believes Gasperini is destined to return to Juventus, but this doesn’t necessarily mean Tudor would leave, as the latter might be offered a new role at the club.

“No, Tudor won’t be in charge next season, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they asked him to stay alongside the new coach, who I confirm is Gian Piero Gasperini,” said Fratini in his interview with TuttoJuve.

“If I had to give a percentage, I’d say 90%. He has already communicated his desire to leave and he did so in a very correct manner, after all Atalanta is also his creation.

“The coach would be ideal for youngsters like Thuram and Yildiz. For me, he would also be the perfect manager for other talents like Liam Delap whom I suggested some time ago and who has now exploded with Ipswich Town.”

It should be noted that Tudor had vowed not to work as an assistant manager ever again following his experience with Andrea Pirlo in the 2020/21 campaign.