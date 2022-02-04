Insider tips Juventus to unleash attacking trio against Verona

Romeo Agresti has claimed that Juventus have been trying out a three-pronged attack in training, adding that Denis Zakaria is likely to start also.

The Old Lady are set to take on Hellas Verona on Sunday in Serie A, in what will be their first outing since the signings of both Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic.

While it wouldn’t be out of the realms of reality to consider that both could start on the bench for their debuts, Agresti claims that both look set to play from kick-off, with Vlahovic having been training alongside both Dybala and Morata in attack.

It will be exciting to see our new-look Juventus out on the field on Sunday, and it looks like we could well be set for a formation change to match. All eyes will likely be on Vlahovic, which could well be perfect for the likes of Morata and Dybala to take full advantage in front of goal, although I don’t think I’m alone in wanting the Serbian to open his account at the first time of asking.

Could a three-pronged attack be the way to go?

Patrick