Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was in top form yesterday as his France team played against Australia in their World Cup opener.

Injuries had plagued the French team before the competition started and the likes of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante could not feature in the competition.

This leaves Rabiot as the most experienced midfielder in the team as they try to retain the World Cup even though this is his first appearance at the finals.

The Aussies stunned France by opening the scoring and Les Bleus suffered more injury woes when Lucas Hernandez left the game injured.

However, Rabiot equalised for the Frenchmen before providing an assist for Olivier Giroud to score their second and turn the game on its head, as revealed by Football Italia.

These goals got France going and they eventually won the match 4-1, with the midfielder in top form.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has had a good season at the club level and is taking it to the World Cup, which is unsurprising.

It is sad that we might lose him because his contract runs out at the end of this season.

This World Cup will make even more clubs know him, making it even harder for us to keep him if we don’t offer him a lot of money.