Inter accelerating to beat Juventus for the signing of Serie A midfielder

Following the departure of Manuel Locatelli last summer, Davide Frattesi returned from his loan spell with Monza to act as his compatriot’s replacement at Sassuolo.

Despite being a different type of midfielder than the Juventus star, the 22-year-old has proven to be up to the task.

This season, he has already contributed in four Serie A goals and two assists while putting hardworking shifts in the middle of the pitch.

Therefore, the young Italian earned the attention of the big boys in Italy who are now vying for his signature.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Inter are ready to accelerate their efforts in order to secure the signing of Frattesi in January, warding off the competition, including Juventus.

The source explains that the Nerazzurri have hatched a plan for the current month in order to land their man.

Matias Vecino – who’s on an expiring contract – could leave the Italian champions in the next few days, making room for the arrival of the Sassuolo midfielder.

Frattessi is undoubtedly an interesting prospect, but it appears that the Bianconeri’s priorities lie elsewhere.

When it comes to the midfield department, Max Allegri wishes to add a defensive midfielder who can act as a Regista. On the other hand, the Neroverdi man is a typical box-to-box midfielder.

Even though the young player would be an improvement on some of the Old Lady’s current crop, his arrival to Turin remains highly unlikely at this point – especially amidst Inter’s reported interest.