Inter ahead of Juventus in the race for young Italian striker

Prior to signing Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus also had their sights set on Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian international is enjoying a solid campaign at Sassuolo, scoring nine goals in 22 league appearances thus far. His tally includes spectacular strikes against Milan and Napoli.

Therefore, the young bomber caught the attention of the big Serie A boys, including Inter and Juventus.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italian champions are ahead of the Bianconeri in the race for Scamacca’s signature.

The source explains that the striker wishes to remain in Italy as his eyes are set on a call-up for the World Cup – that is of course if Italy makes it out of the playoffs.

For their part, Sassuolo have already an agreement in hand with Serie B sensation Lorenzo Lucca. The Pisa striker will replace Scamacca at the Mapei Stadium, while the latter joins Simone Inzaghi at Inter.

Juve FC say

After landing Vlahovic, it is definitely normal for Juventus to take their foot off the pedal in the race for Scamacca.

The Old Lady has already secured a young center forward who can lead the club’s charge for years to come.

On the other hand, Inter replaced Romelu Lukaku with Edin Dzeko who is a short term solution, which explains why they’ll be desperate to add a young bomber to the fold.