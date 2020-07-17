Inter and Juventus interested in Mauricio Pochettino

Juventus and Inter are interested in former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino, should they part ways with Maurizio Sarri or Antonio Conte, respectively.

According to The Daily Telegraph newspaper, Poch is the first choice for both Italian clubs in the event either of them decide to part ways with their current coaches.

Sarri, for his part, has reportedly not convinced the Juve management and his future is tired to recent results and success in winning this season Serie A title.

For that reason, Juve are keeping an eye on Pochettino as a potential replacement, should they sack Sarri in the weeks ahead.

The report also suggests that while the Argentine coach would prefer to return to action with a Premier League club, he’s not averse to coaching to Italy.