Regardless of the two arch rivals’ league positions, Juventus and Inter are always meant to compete on the transfer market. The two Italian giants always end up pursuing common target.

For instance, the Bianconeri spectacularly managed to scupper the Beneamata’s plans for Gleison Bremer last, by overtaking Giuseppe Marotta’s side in the race for the Brazilian defender.

Thus, the Nerazzurri could looking to retaliate by sabotaging the Old Lady’s attempts to sign Ramy Bensabaini.

Both sides are looking to bolster their left-back position as soon as possible, and the Algeria international is one of the best available profiles on the market.

The 27-year-old can leave Borussia Monchengladbach once his contract expires at the end of the season.

But according to TuttoJuve, Inter are looking to anticipate the competition by signing Bensebaini in January rather than waiting for the summer.

The source claims that the Nerazzurri are willing to offer the Bundesliga club a transfer fee to convince them of parting ways with the fullback sooner than expected.

The former Rennes star has been on a splendid form since the start of the season, scoring four goals in his eight league appearances, as well as a strike in his lone German cup outing.