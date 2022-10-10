Ramy Bensebaini
Transfer News

Inter attempting to beat Juventus for Bundesliga fullback

October 10, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Regardless of the two arch rivals’ league positions, Juventus and Inter are always meant to compete on the transfer market. The two Italian giants always end up pursuing common target.

For instance, the Bianconeri spectacularly managed to scupper the Beneamata’s plans for Gleison Bremer last, by overtaking Giuseppe Marotta’s side in the race for the Brazilian defender.

Thus, the Nerazzurri could looking to retaliate by sabotaging the Old Lady’s attempts to sign Ramy Bensabaini.

Both sides are looking to bolster their left-back position as soon as possible, and the Algeria international is one of the best available profiles on the market.

The 27-year-old can leave Borussia Monchengladbach once his contract expires at the end of the season.

But according to TuttoJuve, Inter are looking to anticipate the competition by signing Bensebaini in January rather than waiting for the summer.

The source claims that the Nerazzurri are willing to offer the Bundesliga club a transfer fee to convince them of parting ways with the fullback sooner than expected.

The former Rennes star has been on a splendid form since the start of the season, scoring four goals in his eight league appearances, as well as a strike in his lone German cup outing.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

capello

Capello compares Allegri’s second Juventus stint to his Milan return

October 10, 2022
Asensio

High wage demands could end Juve’s pursuit of Real Madrid outcast

October 10, 2022
Rabiot

Video – Behind the scenes for Juve’s UCL victory over Maccabi Haifa

October 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.