Inter banking on Inzaghi’s history against Juventus to drive them to Coppa Italia success

Simone Inzaghi has been one of Max Allegri’s most difficult opponents and he will look to beat the Bianconeri manager again in the Coppa Italia final.

Inter Milan hired him as their manager in the summer, but he also made life difficult for Juve when he managed Lazio before his present appointment.

The Italian gaffer is preparing his team to face the Bianconeri for the fourth time in this campaign, and they have lost none of the previous three.

They have beaten the Bianconeri in one league game and the Super Cup already. Calciomercato claims they hope their manager’s success against Juventus will spur them on to yet another victory when both teams meet in the Coppa Italia final.

Juve FC Says

Inzaghi has always made life difficult for Allegri, even during his first spell as the manager of Juventus and the Bianconeri boss will want to put an end to that.

Both teams need to win the Coppa Italia, with Inter facing the prospect of losing the cup to Juve and the league to AC Milan.

This will be a very close game, like the previous matches between these clubs this season have been.

However, Juve will hope they can get their hands on the trophy after an underwhelming campaign.