As two of the biggest superpowers in Italian football, Juventus and Inter often end up crossing paths on the transfer market. Therefore, having common targets has always been the norm of the two Serie A giants.

Apparently, Nikola Milenkovic is the latest to join the club. The defender has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for quite some time now. Following Giorgio Chiellini’s departure, some tipped the Serbian to become the heir for the legendary captain in Turin.

But according to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, the agent of the Fiorentina defender met Inter sporting director Piero Auselio in London.

Hence, it appears that the Nerazzurri have became the favorites to sign the 24-year-old defender.

Milenkovic joined Fiorentina in 2017 and developed into one of the most reliable defenders in Serie A. His contract expires in 2023, which is why the Viola could be forced to accept a relatively low offer in order to avoid losing his services for free next summer.

Juve FC say

While Inter were tipped to sign Bremer, perhaps they’re struggling to meet Torino’s hefty price tag and have now identified Milenkovic as a cheaper solution.

As for Juventus, it might be hard to compete against the Nerazzurri on this particular front, because Fiorentina would prefer sell the player to Inter in order to avoid the customary fan backlash that accompanies every transfer to Turin.