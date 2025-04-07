Iconic Inter defender Giuseppe Bergomi believes Juventus were in the right when they decided to show Thiago Motta the door.

The 42-year-old was identified by the club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, as the ideal profile to oversee the Old Lady’s revival, but it proved to be a regretful decision for the Bianconeri.

After a series of atrocious displays, the management decided to sack the Italian Brazilian just eight months into his tenure, replacing him with Igor Tudor, who is serving as interim manager until the end of the season.

While Juventus haven’t been spectacular by any means, they have certainly been showing signs of improvement in the Croatian’s first two outings: The Bianconeri registered a victory over Genoa at home, before settling for a draw against Roma on Sunday.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Therefore, Bergomi believes Juventus weren’t wrong to sack Motta, especially after suffering back-to-back exits from the cup competitions and then conceding seven unanswered goals between the two Serie A contests against Atalanta and Fiorentina.

“From the outside we have always spoken of the glass half full,” said the 1982 World Cup winner during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“However, the last matches against Atalanta and Fiorentina, which came after the successive eliminations in the Champions League and Coppa Italia, led the club to question its decisions. The dismissal was not scandalous.”

Bergomi feels Motta’s biggest mistake was failing to capitalise on the capabilities of some of the players he sent away, in a reference to the likes of Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean and Nicolo Fagioli.

“In my opinion, a mistake by Thiago was not having understood the importance of some players who were sent away too easily.

“I understand the revolution after the arrival of a new coach but he could have talked to those players. The real problem was the management of the group.”

For his part, Motta insisted his biggest regret was letting go of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia who joined Venezia on loan with an obligation to buy.