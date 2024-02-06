Former Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta looks back on his time in Turin and weighs in on the famous Cristiano Ronaldo transfer.

The 66-year-old was one of the main pillars who kickstarted the Old Lady’s rival in the early 2010s.

But during his later years at the club, the hierarchy began to steer in a different direction, with Marotta increasingly finding himself out of place.

It all culminated in the signing of 33-year-old Ronaldo from Real Madrid for a fee that exceeded 100 million euros.

Marotta, who often preaches financial sustainability, admitted he was against the move, but doesn’t consider it the main reason behind his exit which occurred only a few months later.

“Many years have passed and I no longer wish to discuss this topic,” said the Inter CEO before discussing the topic in an interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“The moment the ownership intends to create a different guideline, it is the director who must take a step back and I did so with a smile on my face.

“It was only right that I respect the wishes of the company as they looked to rejuvenate the management.

“I was against Ronaldo’s transfer from an economic point of view because it was very expensive. However, that’s not why I left Juventus. We had reached the end of a cycle.”

Marotta also discussed his rapport with Max Allegri. He insists that the two of them remain good friends despite some back-and-forth media digs in the leadup to the Derby d’Italia.

“We greeted each other and shared a few jokes. We are friends but he has his own path to follow and we have ours.

“As for Conte, I consider him a resource for Italian football. He would be useful to many clubs. I hope he remains in Italy.”