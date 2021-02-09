Inter CEO still hoping to reunite with major Juve star

In the summer of 2015, former Juventus director Guiseppe Marotta was the protagonist behind Paulo Dybala’s transfer from Palermo to the Old Lady.

The Argentine was only 21-years-old at the time, but he had already cemented himself as one of the brightest talents in European football.

Thankfully for the Bianconeri supporters, La Joya turned out to be as good as advertised, and he soon became one of the most important players in Turin.

However, the relationship between the striker and the Juve hierarchy has apparently deteriorated in the last few years, as the player was reportedly about to leave the club during the summer of 2019.

Whilst the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were candidates for his signature, Marotta, who became CEO at Inter, was also hoping of landing his former jewel, as he tried to set up an exchange which would have included former Nerazzurri captain Mauro Icardi.

Although Dybala had eventually remained at Juve, Beppe is not a man who gives up easily, as he is reportedly set to launch another attempt to reunite with his former star.

According to Calciomercato.it, Inter are closely monitoring the Argentine’s contract situation, as they are aiming to sign the player as a free agent by the summer of 2022.

The Italian champions have so far failed to reach an agreement with the star regarding the extension of his contract that will expire next year, which is leaving the door opened for all sort of possibilities.

While the Bianconeri fans would hate to see their beloved striker leaving the club, a transfer to their hated rivals would add insult to injury.