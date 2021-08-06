Inter could make Juventus’ contract rebel Lukaku’s replacement

Paulo Dybala has become linked with a move to Italian champions Inter Milan as he continues to struggle to find an agreement with Juventus over a new deal.

The Argentinian has entered the last year of his current Juventus contract and has been in talks with the club over a new one since last season.

Despite facing the possibility of losing him on a free transfer, Juve hasn’t found an agreement with him yet.

The former Palermo man would not lack suitors even in this transfer window and Calciomercato.it is reporting that Inter holds an interest in him.

The Italian champions are now facing the genuine prospect of losing Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea continues to pursue their interest in the Belgian relentlessly.

The report says Inter is now looking for a top star that can replace him and one of their options is Dybala.

The report claims that they are paying close attention to his contract negotiations with Juve and they will pounce to sign him if they get encouragement that he is leaving the Bianconeri.

The more time it takes for Juve to find an agreement with him, the stronger Dybala’s position would be in the contract negotiations and it would be embarrassing to lose him to a direct rival like Inter.