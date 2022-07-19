This summer, Inter started their summer with a clear plan on how to reshape their backline while registering some capital gains that would serve them well amidst their financial troubles.

The Nerazzurri were supposed to sell Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint Germain in a major transfer that could exceed 60 million euros. The Slovakian’s contract will expire in 2023, so it would be a perfectly-timed sale.

Then, Giuseppe Marotta and company were planning to reinvest some of the money on Torino’s Gleison Bremer, who was recognized as the best defender in Serie A last season.

But despite being the favorites to sign the Brazilian over the course of the last few months, Inter couldn’t put the deal over the line, allowing Juventus to reportedly overtake them in the race.

The Bianconeri have fresh funds in their coffers following the sale of Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, and have identified Bremer as the ideal candidate to replace the departing Dutchman.

Federico Cherubini and company have come forward with a higher bid for the 25-year-old star, forcing the Nerazzurri to change their plans.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Inter might end up aborting their initial plans by removing Skriniar off the market.

This would be a devastating blow for the club, as the former Sampdoria defender could end up leaving the Giuseppe Meazza as a free agent next summer.

However, the source explains that Inter could resort to another solution by tracking Merih Demiral who has recently completed a permanent switch from Juventus to Atalanta.