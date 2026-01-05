Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi is reportedly keen to reunite with Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti, which prompted him to reject Galatasaray’s offer.

The 26-year-old never managed to cement himself as a regular starter during his first two campaigns at Appiano Gentile under Simone Inzaghi, but he was at least considered an important figure for the rotation. He had earned himself a reputation as a super-sub, thanks to his decisive goals off the bench.

But this season, the Roman native has lost all prominence after being usurped in the pecking order by Piotr Zielinski, as well as new arrivals Petar Sucic and Andy Diouf, making him a dispensable player in Cristian Chivu’s plans.

Davide Frattesi only has eyes for Juventus

Interestingly, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta admitted that the club is willing to listen to offers for Frattesi should they come his way.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

In recent days, the Italian international has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, especially following the arrival of Spalletti, who considered him a key figure during his Azzurri tenure, but the Old Lady had been warned about serious competition coming from Turkiye.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, Frattesi turned down a lucrative offer from Galatasaray, as he remains unconvinced by the destination, and is simultaneously hopeful of making the move to Turin.

Why Frattesi remains a far-fetched deal for Juve

While the player’s stance has given Juventus a significant boost, Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) believes that a January switch to Continassa remains difficult to materialise.

As the Roman newspaper explains, Inter would be loath to reinforce their arch-rivals, so they would only accept an irresistible offer, one that would guarantee them a transfer fee of €30-35 million.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri don’t want to make any major commitments in January, so they’re only offering a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season, as they don’t consider Frattesi’s profile a priority for January.

Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini are more interested in signing a defensive midfielder, and potentially a new striker, as well as a right wing-back.